Almost 70% of Russians rule out another Chernobyl-type accident, poll shows

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Almost 70% of Russians don’t believe that another nuclear disaster like the 1986 accident at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant can happen in the country now, according to a poll released by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM).

"A total of 68% of those surveyed rule out the possibility of a Chernobyl-type accident occurring in present-day Russia (the share stood at 64% in 2016)," the pollster pointed out.

Experts note that the poll’s participants primarily pointed to the environmental and biomedical effects of the Chernobyl disaster. Ten years ago, Russians were largely focused on the latter aspect.

The poll, conducted on April 19, 2026, involved 1,600 Russian nationals over the age of 18.