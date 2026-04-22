St. George Ribbon campaign to be held at 8,000 locations across Russia

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. The St. George Ribbon campaign is scheduled from April 22 to May 9, with volunteers set to distribute millions of ribbons at 8,000 locations across Russia, State Duma member Olga Zanko, head of the central office of the All-Russia public movement Volunteers of Victory, said.

"The campaign will last from April 22 to May 9. The Volunteers of Victory, United Russia supporters, and Russian Railways will distribute millions of St. George ribbons at 8,000 locations across the country. To find the nearest ribbon distribution stand, you need to visit the Volunteers of Victory website and click the banner "St. George Ribbon." Along with the ribbons, we will also hand out brochures describing the history of the St. George ribbon on one side, and explaining how to wear it properly on the other," Zanko said.

According to her, the campaign will also take place abroad, including in Algeria, Uganda, Panama, India, Bulgaria, Qatar, Egypt, and Transnistria, while in unfriendly states it will be held on the premises of embassies and Russian Houses. In addition, St. George ribbons will be sent to the area of the special military operation together with humanitarian aid.

Zanko also noted that one of the most large-scale foreign campaigns will take place in Transnistria, where the Immortal Regiment march will be held and two large 100-meter ribbons - one in the colors of the Transnistrian flag, and the other in the colors of the St. George ribbon - will be carried.