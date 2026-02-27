Almost 77% of Russians trust Putin — pollster

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. The level of public confidence in Russian President Vladimir Putin stands at 76.9%, according to a survey conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) from February 16 to 22.

The study polled 1,600 adult Russians.

"A total of 76.9% of survey participants responded positively to the question about trusting Putin (down 1.1 percentage points), while the president’s performance approval rating also fell by 1.1 percentage points to 72.9%," the center’s report says.

The Russian government’s performance is approved by 44.7% of respondents (down 1.8 percentage points), while the work of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is approved by 46.7% (down 1.3 percentage points). Trust in Mishustin was expressed by 56.3% of respondents (down 2.3 percentage points).

Respondents also expressed their attitudes toward the heads of parliamentary parties. Thus, 32.3% trust Communist Party leader Gennady Zyuganov (down 1 percentage point), 30.2% trust Just Russia For Truth leader Sergey Mironov (up 0.2 percentage points), 20.6% trust Liberal Democratic Party leader Leonid Slutsky (down 0.7 percentage points), and 9.7% trust New People party leader Alexey Nechayev (down 1.4 percentage points).

Support for the United Russia party stands at 32.6% (down 0.1 percentage points), the Communist Party at 9.8% (up 0.2 percentage points), the Liberal Democratic Party at 9.8% (down 0.8 percentage points), the Just Russia For Truth party at 5.3% (up 0.1 percentage points), and the New People party at 9.4% (up 0.7 percentage points).