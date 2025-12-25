Santa Claus completes around-the-world journey

NEW YORK, December 25. /TASS/. Santa Claus completed his around-the-world journey on December 25, when Christmas is celebrated according to the Gregorian calendar, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) reported.

"Crews remain on watch as Santa heads home," NORAD said in an X post.

NORAD began tracking Santa at 8:00 a.m. GMT on December 24.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command provides information on Santa’s route on its website every year. The tradition is almost 70 years old; NORAD replaced the Continental Air Defense Command (CONAD), which had been tracking Santa's Christmas journey since 1955.