Phone poll reveals 76% of TV show viewers approved of Putin’s Q&A

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s performance in the Direct Line Q&A session last week was approved by 76% of Russians who watched the show, a survey conducted by the All-Russian Center for Public Opinion Research (VTsIOM) showed.

According to it, 42% of respondents said they "certainly liked" Putin’s performance, and 34% said they "quite liked" it. Also, 82% of those who watched the show commended the head of state’s sincerity in responding to questions from citizens and reporters.

Respondents mostly liked how the president addressed the special military operation, support for servicemen, and social assistance to families with children.

The survey showed that as many as 76% of Russians are somehow aware of the end-of-year TV program featuring the president, with 48% of them following it live.

The all-Russian phone poll was conducted among 1,600 Russians aged 18 and above on December 20, 2025.