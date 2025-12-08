Criminal case on Kiev’s genocide against DPR, LPR population referred to court

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. The Russian prosecutor general’s office has referred to court a criminal case on the genocide against the population of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics by the Ukrainian authorities since 2014.

"The Russian prosecutor general’s office has endorsed a bill of indictment on the criminal case against Ukraine’s political and military leadership," the press service of the prosecutor general’s office said.

Charges in absentia were brought against 41 former and incumbent senior Ukrainian political and military officials. "They are charged in absentia under article 357 of the Russian Criminal Code (genocide)," the press service said.

These individuals have been put on the international wanted list. Moscow’s Basmanny district court sanctioned their arrest in absentia. The case has been referred to the Supreme Court of the Donetsk People’s Republic.