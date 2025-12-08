Russia’s main New Year’s tree felled outside Moscow

RUZSKY URBAN DISTRICT /Moscow Region/, December 8. /TASS/. Russia’s New Year’s tree - a 100-year-old fir - has been felled in the village of Zemlino in the Moscow Region’s Ruzsky Urban District, a TASS correspondent reported.

The tree will be delivered to the Moscow Kremlin late on Wednesday, December 10.

According to Yevgeny Ganzen, head of the Main Operating Division at the Russian Presidential Administrative Directorate, the fir is 26 metres high, its trunk is 64 centimeters wide, and its lower branches reach 11 meters.

"We found and prepared the fir through the highly dedicated efforts of numerous agencies and organizations. On behalf of the Russian Presidential Administrative Directorate, I would like to thank the Moscow Region’s government, the Forestry Committee, the Ruzsky Urban District’s administration, and all the agencies that were directly involved in the process for their great work. The spruce will now adorn the Kremlin’s Cathedral Square at the heart of our capital, creating a festive atmosphere for thousands of children and adults," Ganzen noted.

The 100-year-old fir was selected by a special commission out of several dozen other trees based on its height, regular pyramidal shape, even and rich color of its needles, and easy accessibility. It will now take two days to pack the 26-meter-high tree and put it onto a truck platform to transport it to the capital.