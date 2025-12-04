Nearly half of EU citizens polled see Trump as 'Europe’s enemy' — magazine

PARIS, December 4. /TASS/. Almost one in two EU citizens surveyed perceive US President Donald Trump as "Europe’s enemy," according to the results of a poll of 9,500 residents in nine EU countries conducted in late November and published in the French magazine Le Grand Continent.

"According to the latest figures, Trump is largely perceived as Europe’s enemy. On average, 48% of EU citizens surveyed see him this way, while 10% consider him a friend [of Europe] and 40% view him as ‘neither friend nor foe,’" the news outlet reports.

According to the survey, more than half of respondents view Trump negatively in Belgium (62%), France (57%), and Spain (53%). Hostility toward the US president is somewhat lower in Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, and Portugal. Poland appears to be the most friendly toward Trump.

Meanwhile, results from earlier similar surveys since last December show that the share of those who view Trump neutrally has been steadily declining, moving him into enemy status, especially in France and Italy. The magazine notes that "across Europe, ‘Trumpism’ is clearly perceived as a hostile force."

Despite rising dissatisfaction with Trump’s actions, the EU as a whole is not prepared to confront the US, which it still views as a strategic partner. In Italy, France, Germany, and Belgium, many respondents take a "compromise position" on Washington’s policies.

Politico previously wrote that the EU has put itself in a submissive position in its relations with the US, particularly regarding negotiations on resolving the Ukrainian crisis and on economic issues. European countries have been unable to take active steps to advance their own interests, the publication noted.