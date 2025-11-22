'Victory' recognized as Word of 2025 in Russia — Pushkin Institute

MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. The "victory" word has become the most popular word of 2025, the press service of the Pushkin State Institute of Russian Language told TASS.

Russia celebrated the Day of Dictionaries and Encyclopedias on November 22. The date was chosen in honor of the birthday of Vladimir Dal, a Russian lexicographer and the author of the Explanatory Dictionary of the Living Great Russian Language.

"The 'victory' word was eventually recognized as the Word of 2025. The voting list comprised proper nouns, current notions of the public and political sphere and key concepts of the technology sphere. The choice of the ‘victory’ word as the main one in 2025 is deeply symbolic and explicable. The entire country celebrated the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War in the outgoing year," the press service said.

"Max," the name of the first national messenger, and "neural network" took the second and the third place in 2025, the press service noted. Interestingly that the "neural network" was the word of the year in 2023. Its leading position again evidences that artificial intelligence technologies are categorized as key modern concepts with growing actuality.