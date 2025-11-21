26% of Russians use AI at least once per month — Mediascope

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. The total coverage of Russian residents by the use of artificial intelligence (AI) services in October totaled 26% monthly and 5% daily, department head at Mediascope Irina Suanova said.

"The total coverage by AI services [in October] was 26% of the [Russian] population monthly and 5% of the population daily," according to her presentation at the Mediascope conference.

The coverage was 52% monthly and 16% daily in the age category of 12-17 and 51% monthly and 15% daily among persons aged from 18 to 24. Among Russians aged above 65%, just 9% use artificial intelligence once per month and 1% uses such services daily.