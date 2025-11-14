Putin trusted by 77% of Russians surveyed — poll

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. The level of confidence among Russians in President Vladimir Putin stands at 77%, while 76% of respondents believe he is performing well, according to the results of a poll conducted by the Public Opinion Foundation from November 7 to 9 among 1,500 Russians.

"As many as 77% of Russians stated they trust Vladimir Putin (unchanged over the week). A majority of the population (76% — a decrease of 2 p.p.) is also confident that he is carrying out his duties as head of state well," the social service’s report notes.

A total of 52% of survey participants gave a positive assessment of the government’s work (an increase of 2 p.p.). As for Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, 54% of respondents stated that he is performing well (unchanged).

The level of support for the United Russia political party was 40% (a decrease of 3 p.p.), the Communist Party — 8% (unchanged), the Liberal Democratic Party — 10% (an increase of 2 p.p.), the Just Russia For Truth party — 3% (unchanged), and the New People party — 3% (a decrease of 1 p.p.).