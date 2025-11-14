Almost 78% of Russians trust Putin — poll

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. The level of confidence of Russians in President Vladimir Putin stands at 77.8%, according to a survey conducted from November 3 to 9 among 1,600 adult Russians by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM).

"A total of 77.8% of survey participants responded positively to the question about trusting Putin (a slight drop of 0.1 p.p.), while the approval rating for the president’s activities increased by 0.8 p.p. to 75.3%," the center’s report notes.

The activities of the Russian government are approved by 47% of respondents (a rise of 0.7 p.p.), while the work of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is approved by 49.1% of respondents (a slight increase of 0.4 p.p.). Those trusting in Mishustin cast 58.3% of the votes in line with the survey (a small decline of 0.1 p.p.).

Respondents also expressed their attitude towards the heads of parliamentary parties. Thus, 32.4% trust the Chairman of the Central Committee of the Communist Party, Gennady Zyuganov (a drop of 0.9 p.p.), 30.1% trust the leader of the Just Russia For Truth party, Sergey Mironov (a rise of 3.1 p.p.), 22.2% trust the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), Leonid Slutsky (a slight increase of 0.1 p.p.), and 9.4% trust the chairman of the New People party, Alexey Nechayev (an increase of 0.2 p.p.).

The level of support for the United Russia party was 33.7% (a rise of 1.2 p.p.), the Communist Party — 9.9% (a slight increase of 0.1 p.p.), the LDPR — 10.4% (unchanged), the Just Russia For Truth party — 4.5% (a drop of 0.4 p.p.), and the New People party — 7.8% (a decline of 0.6 p.p.).