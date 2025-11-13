Rosatom CEO Likhachev, IAEA head Grossi to hold talks in Kaliningrad

KALININGRAD, November 14. /TASS/. Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev and Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi will hold consultations in Kaliningrad on the Zaporozhye nuclear power station.

Grossi arrived in Kaliningrad on the evening of November 13.

They plan to discuss safety of the nuclear power plant in general, and specific joint steps to prevent a nuclear accident, Likhachev previously said. According to him, the situation at the Zaporozhye NPP is not improving, the Ukrainian army pounds Energodar’s residential infrastructure and other facilities.

He said on November 12 that after restoration of two high-voltage external power supply lines at the Dneprovskaya and Ferroalloy-1 nuclear power plants, the power supply situation had stabilized. To repair them, a local ceasefire was established near the station facilitated by the IAEA.

Both power lines coming from Ukraine were damaged during fighting. Dneprovskaya was disconnected for 30 days by Ukrainian attacks, it was restored and connected on October 23. All this time, the station was powered by diesel generators. The second line, Ferroalloy-1, has not been operational since May 7. It was restored on November 8.

Kaliningrad became the meeting venue for Likhachev and Grossi for the first time in 2022. The November 14 consultations will be the seventh in a row. Earlier, negotiations took place at Khrabrovo airport.