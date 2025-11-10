Extremist Ukrainian database lists two Russian figure skaters

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. Petr Gumennik, winner of the Olympic qualifying tournament in figure skating, and Vladislav Dikidzhi, the reigning Russian men’s singles champion, have been added to Ukraine’s Mirotvorets (Peacekeeper) extremist website database, according to data from the portal.

The athletes are accused of undermining Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as publicly supporting the special military operation.

Gumennik, 23, is a silver and bronze medalist at the Russian Championships and a two-time winner of the Russian Grand Prix Final. In September, he qualified for the 2026 Olympic Games by winning the qualifying tournament in Beijing. Dikidzhi, 21, is the current Russian men’s singles champion and a multiple-time winner of national Grand Prix events.