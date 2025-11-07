TASS chief points to fundamental shift in how news content is consumed

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. The way people consume news content is fundamentally changing, putting the onus on news agencies to adapt, TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov said.

"Any major media outlet that fails to become expert at integrating video, text, and photos, that doesn't find its way into the little box called a smartphone, doesn’t stand a chance. That's where we’re at today. And tomorrow, the way content is delivered will change and improve further. At the same time, TVs, computers, and movie theaters are not going anywhere. Just as theaters and libraries didn't disappear with the rise of television. But the places where modern content is born will change," Kondrashov said in an interview with Expert magazine.

He noted that initially, TV and film content would be uploaded to the internet but now content from the internet is being broadcast on television, and there’s no telling what the future of media might look like. At the same time, TV channels and online media that broadcast news cannot function without news agencies, whose journalists gather primary information, Kondrashov underlined.