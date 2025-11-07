Number of participants in the Movement of the First exceeds 13 million — chairman

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. Russian youth organization the Movement of the First has over 13 million participants, its board’s chairman, Artur Orlov, announced at the III International Scientific and Practical Conference on the Development of the Children’s Movement.

"Today, the Movement of the First is the largest public-state organization in the country, uniting children, youth and overseeing adults in collective, joint, socially meaningful activities. The movement comprises more than 13 million people," he stated.

Earlier, it was reported that the projects and events of the Movement of the First engage over 15 million people. By 2030, the movement plans to increase the number of its primary branches to 78,000.