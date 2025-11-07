DONETSK, November 7. /TASS/. The Ukrainian authorities don’t care about what damage they cause to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant or its surrounding areas because they see their future outside Ukraine, Donetsk People’s Republic’s human rights commissioner Daria Morozova said.

"Over the years of conflict, we have witnessed all forms of Ukrainian terrorism, from the use of chemical weapons to the involvement of children in sabotage activities. We have also seen attacks on nuclear facilities, particularly the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant. Then and now, the Ukrainian authorities do not care about the consequences because it is clear that they see their future in other countries while the Ukrainian people are doomed to become bargaining chips in the struggle for foreign interests," Morozova said.

She added that the Kiev regime has repeatedly demonstrated "its criminal nature and utter disregard for the norms of international law, including the laws of war." The ombudswoman emphasized that if sabotage occurs, the consequences, primarily environmental, will affect everyone. This will set a dangerous precedent, she added.

"I have repeatedly stated that the root cause of the special military operation and the largest armed conflict in Europe since World War II was precisely the silence and lack of an adequate response from world powers to Kiev's crimes. If we turn a blind eye to Ukraine's actions once again today, nuclear terror could become commonplace tomorrow, including for Western countries that support Zelensky's actions. I hope that common sense will prevail in the end," Morozova concluded.

On November 6, the press bureau of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service reported that the West was mulling conducting a sabotage operation at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant that would result in a nuclear meltdown. The UK has calculated that "residents of areas controlled by Kiev and citizens of EU countries near Ukraine's western border will fall in the area of radioactive fallout," the SVR emphasized. The British are planning a major sabotage operation that would result in casualties among Ukrainians and residents of EU countries, similar to the tragedy of Malaysian flight MH17 in 2014. According to the plan of European NATO members, this would enable the Kiev regime to change the negative course of the Ukrainian conflict for Westerners and its perception by the Western public. They intend to blame Russia for the disaster.