FSB foils terrorist attack on government building in Stavropol Region

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has thwarted a plot to attack the Georgievsky municipal district government building in the Stavropol Region, arresting a radicalized local resident, the FSB Public Relations Center told TASS.

"The Federal Security Service uncovered the illegal activities of a 25-year-old resident of Georgievsk, who was involved in preparing a terrorist act," the FSB stated.

According to the agency, the suspect, motivated by extremist ideology, initiated contact via the Telegram messenger with a terrorist organization banned in Russia and joined its ranks to carry out an attack in its name.

"Acting on orders from his handler, the suspect scouted the planned attack site (the Georgievsk district government building) and later acquired components for an improvised explosive device," the FSB reported. He was apprehended by FSB officers before executing the plot.

During a search of the suspect’s residence, materials for assembling an explosive device were seized.

The investigative department of the Stavropol Region FSB Directorate has initiated a criminal case under Part 1 of Article 30 and Point ‘a’ of Part 2 of Article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code (preparation for a terrorist act). The court has ordered the suspect remanded in custody.