Zaporozhye nuke plant says no Ukrainian attacks recorded since 'silence regime'

MELITOPOL, October 20. /TASS/. No Ukrainian strikes on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) have been registered since a "silence regime" was introduced at the facility on October 18 to repair off-site electricity supply, ZNPP Communications Director Yevgenia Yashina told TASS.

On October 18, the ZNPP staff and Rosseti grid specialists began repairs at the Dneprovskaya high-voltage power line to the Zaporozhye nuke plant, damaged by Ukrainian forces on September 23. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi noted that repairs at that power line and the Ukraine-based Ferrosplavnaya 1 electricity line were launched after "temporary ceasefire zones" had been established. Restoring off-site power to the nuke plant is critically essential for nuclear safety, he emphasized.

"No Ukrainian attacks on the area where the ZNPP is located have been registered since the 'silence regime,'" Yashina said.

According to her, seven-day repairs are currently underway at the Dneprovskaya power line providing electricity to the Zaporozhye NPP. All operations are running according to plan, Yashina stressed.

The situation at the ZNPP itself remains under control, the ZNPP spokeswoman added. The nuclear facility has relied on emergency diesel generators for electricity, and there are enough fuel supplies for those, while ZNPP staff are taking all necessary measures to ensure safety at the plant’s power units and facilities, she concluded.

The ZNPP has been operating on emergency diesel generators since September 23, as all external power supply lines have been damaged by hostilities and are not functioning. Shelling hit the last, 750 kV Dneprovskaya high-voltage transmission line on September 23. Earlier, specialists could not begin repairs due to incessant enemy shelling. Another 330 kV Ferrosplavnaya 1 line has been disconnected since May 7, with the damage located on the territory controlled by Ukraine on the right bank of the Dnepr River.