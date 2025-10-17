Russians’ trust in Putin exceeds 78% — poll

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. The level of trust among Russians in President Vladimir Putin decreased by 0.6 percentage points over the week and stands at 78.6%, according to a survey conducted from October 6 to 12 among 1,600 adult Russians by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM).

"78.6% of survey participants responded positively to the question about trusting Putin (a decrease of 0.6 p.p.), while the approval rating for the president’s activities decreased by 0.5 p.p. to 74.8%," the center's materials note.

The activities of the Russian government are approved by 47% of respondents (a decrease of 1.7 p.p.), while the work of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is approved by 50.3% of respondents (a decrease of 0.1 p.p.). 59.2% of those surveyed stated they trust Mishustin (a decrease of 1.3 p.p.).

Respondents also expressed their attitude towards the heads of parliamentary parties. Thus, 33.6% trust the Chairman of the Central Committee of the Communist Party, Gennady Zyuganov (a decrease of 1.9 p.p.), 28.7% trust the leader of the Just Russia For Truth party, Sergey Mironov (a decrease of 1.6 p.p.), 21% trust the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), Leonid Slutsky (a decrease of 1.2 p.p.), and 10.4% trust the chairman of the New People party, Alexey Nechayev (an increase of 0.7 p.p.).

The level of support for the United Russia party was 33.5% (a decrease of 0.3 p.p.), the Communist Party - 10% (a decrease of 0.1 p.p.), the LDPR - 11.8% (an increase of 0.6 p.p.), the Just Russia For Truth party - 4% (a decrease of 0.3 p.p.), and the New People party - 7.8% (a decrease of 0.4 p.p.).