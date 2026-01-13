MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. The Ukrainian energy sector is "in shambles," while the frontline is in a critical condition, a Verkhovna Rada deputy from the "European Solidarity" opposition party, Sofia Fedina, said.

"The energy sector is in shambles, the situation at the front is critical," Fedina stressed as quoted by the party’s official Telegram channel. According to her, despite these challenges, Vladimir Zelensky’s office is currently concerned with other issues, such as "ways to accomplish the dismissal" of Vasiliy Malyuk (listed as a terrorist and an extremist in Russia) from his post as head of the Security Service of Ukraine.

In turn, another Ukrainian lawmaker, Sergey Nagornyak, told The Telegraph in an interview that restoring Ukraine’s energy infrastructure will take more than a year.

Over the past few months, Ukrainian authorities have repeatedly reported damage to the country’s energy infrastructure. In most regions, daily power outages lasting several hours are implemented on a schedule. ‘Ukrenergo’ Head Vitaliy Zaychenko noted that these measures are expected to last through the winter.