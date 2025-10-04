Russian military neurosurgeons improve treatment for wounded, reduce disability rate

DONETSK, October 4. /TASS/. The provision of neurosurgical care to the special military operation’s soldiers has been improved at all stages of treatment, Dmitry Svistov, the chief neurosurgeon of the Russian Ministry of Defense and head of the neurosurgery department and clinic at the Kirov Military Medical Academy, told TASS.

"We've been able to improve the neurosurgical care of the wounded soldiers at all stages because today, unlike in previous conflicts, all neurosurgical interventions at the earliest stages of medical care are performed by neurosurgeons who have undergone specialized training. We strive to convey to every neurosurgeon at their level the need to perform operations in strict accordance with the accepted guidelines for military field surgery and its subspecialty and military field neurosurgery. The number of defects and errors that occur has significantly decreased. This raises the survival rate of the wounded and reduces the disability rates," Svistov said.

He added that this approach allows for earlier initiation of reconstructive surgeries and also reduces the number of disabled patients requiring these operations.

Svistov arrived in the DPR as part of a group of specialists from the Russian Ministry of Defense, including the head of the Military Medical Academy, Yevgeny Kryukov; the chief ophthalmologist of the Ministry of Defense, Alexey Kulikov; and the chief neurologist, Igor Litvinenko.

They visited the academy's special forces medical detachment, which has been operating in the DPR since June, and performed a number of surgeries. Kryukov presented medics with state awards.