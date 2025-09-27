Turkey takes interest in Moscow’s transport developments

ANKARA, September 28. /TASS/. Authorities of major cities in Turkey are interested in Moscow’s developments in the sphere of municipal transport organization, Minister of the Moscow Government Sergey Cheremin told TASS, commenting on the results of the visit of Moscow officials and businessmen to Turkey.

"We spoke about Moscow’s solutions in the transport sphere during our communications in Istanbul, Ankara and Antalya. It attracts much interest. The governing authorities of Antalya are highly interested in using our developments. For example, these are electric buses, networks of electric buses, and probably even the robotic tramway. This project has recently kicked off in Moscow," Cheremin said.

Cooperation with Antalya covers a wide range of areas, including education and environmental protection, the minister added.