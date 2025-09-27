Jason Derulo promises to add Moscow to his world tour list

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. American singer Jason Derulo has announced his intention to include the Russian capital in his world tour. He made the announcement during a concert at the CSKA Arena in Moscow.

According to a post on the singer’s official account on Instagram (prohibited in Russia due to ownership by Meta, which has been designated an extremist organization), Derulo's The Last Dance World Tour will begin on January 29, 2026, in Glasgow and end on March 8, 2026, with a concert in Paris.

During this visit to Russia, in addition to Moscow, Derulo will perform a concert in St. Petersburg on September 28. Over the course of his career, he has sold over 250 mln singles worldwide and achieved fourteen platinum singles in the US. Derulo's debut single Whatcha Say released in 2010 reached number one on the Billboard charts and sold five mln copies. The video clip for the song Wiggle recorded in collaboration with American rapper Snoop Dogg has received over 1 bln views on YouTube, while the video for the song Swalla recorded in 2017 with singer Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla Sign has been viewed over 2 bln times.