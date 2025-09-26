Slovakia passes amendment on two genders, no more calling yourself a helicopter

BRATISLAVA, September 26. /TASS/. The National Council, Slovakia’s parliament, has enshrined the concept of two genders – male and female – into the country’s constitution, the Markiza TV channel reported.

Ninety out of 99 MPs present at the session supported the government’s amendments to the basic law. Most opposition members did not take part in the vote.

According to the channel, the constitutional changes were adopted with the minimum number of votes required by law – 90 out of 150 MPs. The amendments will now be sent to Slovak President Peter Pellegrini for signing. Parliament expects no objections from the head of state, since the changes are aimed at reinforcing Slovakia's authority to set its own policies on marriage, family, and private life.

The initiative was introduced by Direction – Social Democracy, the largest party in the governing coalition. Its chairman, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, previously stressed the need to ensure that "no one could proclaim themselves to be a helicopter, a cat, or a dog."