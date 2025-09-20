Vassy, representing United States, disqualified from Intervision song contest — organizers

, September 20. /TASS/. Australian-American singer and producer Vassy, who was to represent the United States at Intervision 2025, has been disqualified from participating in the international song contest, the organizers told TASS.

"For reasons beyond the organizers and the US delegation, caused by unprecedented political pressure from the Australian government, singer Vassy, a US and Australian citizen, cannot perform in the final of the music competition," the organizers said.

However, they added, the United States is participating in Intervision 2025 as a judge of the music contest.

"The organizers express their regret over the failure by the singer to perform as they understand that the United States remains a full-fledged participant in Intervision and will be represented by the legendary [former] singer of Deep Purple on the international jury of the competition," the organizers concluded.