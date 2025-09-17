Putin likely to watch television version of Intervision contest — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. While Russian President Vladimir Putin is not planning to attend the upcoming Intervision song contest this weekend, he may at least catch some excerpts of it on TV, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"I think the president will somehow have the opportunity to see the television version of this event, a very important and highly anticipated one. Attending is not on the president’s agenda," Peskov explained.

On February 3, Putin signed a decree to revive the Intervision international music contest. Singers from more than 20 countries will participate in the competition in Moscow on September 20. Yaroslav Dronov, known by his stage name Shaman, will represent Russia at the event.