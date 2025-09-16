US actor Robert Redford dies at 89 — newspaper

NEW YORK, September 16. /TASS/. US actor, film director, and producer Robert Redford died at the age of 89 in the US, The New York Times reported.

Redford passed away on September 16 at his home in Utah. According to Cindi Berger, chief executive of the Rogers & Cowan PMK publicity firm, the actor died in his sleep. The specific cause of death is unknown.

The actor was born on August 18, 1936, in Santa Monica, California. In 1977, his film All the President's Men won four Oscars. Redford is also famous for his role in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969), in which he starred alongside Paul Newman.