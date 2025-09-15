Russian culture minister says Intervision song contest is about talent, not politics

ST. PETERSBURG, September 15. /TASS/. The Intervision international music contest will be primarily held for talented people and it won’t depend on political decisions, Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova told TASS in an interview.

"The Intervision competition is about talented people, not political decisions. It is very important that the best, the most talented and the brightest performer who would conquer the hearts of the audience wins," she said.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin wished all participants in the upcoming Intervision international music contest successful performances. The head of state expressed confidence that the relaunched event will fully preserve the spirit of creativity and friendship among nations.

The Intervision song contest, organized by the International Radio and Television Organization (OIRT), which existed in 1946-1993, was held from 1965 to 1977 and was an analogue to the Eurovision contest organized by the European Broadcasting Union, which split from the OIRT. Along with socialist countries close to the Soviet Union, Intervision participants included singers from Austria, Belgium, Spain, Canada, the Netherlands, Portugal, and Finland.

The revived Intervision singing competition will be held in Moscow on September 20. Singers from around 20 countries, including all BRICS member states, have confirmed their participation. TASS is the information partner of the contest.