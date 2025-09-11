ST. PETERSBURG, September 11. /TASS/. The absence of Russian musicians on major global stages impoverishes world culture, while leading opera houses cannot function without Russian performers, presidential envoy for international cultural cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoy said on the sidelines of the 11th St. Petersburg International Forum of United Cultures.

Earlier, a performance by Russian pianist Denis Matsuev at the Megaron Concert Hall in Athens was canceled, with organizers citing the "current international situation." In July, Valery Gergiev’s appearance at the "King's Summer" festival in Italy's Royal Palace of Caserta was also canceled, where the maestro was set to conduct the Salerno's Verdi Philharmonic Orchestra and soloists from the Mariinsky Theater.

"Today, fortunately, no one demands political statements anymore. Everyone understands that the caliber and level of Russian culture are such that the absence of Russian performers on major stages diminishes culture. We see that without Russian singers, the Vienna Opera cannot exist, nor can the Metropolitan Opera (Metropolitan Opera House, TASS note), nor La Scala," Shvydkoy said.

Shvydkoy expressed disappointment over the cancellations of Matsuev’s concert in Greece and Gergiev’s orchestra performance in Italy. "We saw how Italian society split, with part of the country saying this was an absolutely unjustified, politicized decision. The same happened in Greece," he added.

The special representative emphasized that Russian culture cannot be canceled and noted the continued high interest in Russian art in Asia. "I have collaborated with Eastern countries for many years. Next year, we will hold the 20th Festival of Russian Culture in Japan. Despite the government’s withdrawal from cultural contacts, the Japanese society continues to invite cultural figures from Russia. The same applies to South Korea, although the situation there is more complex," he said.

Shvydkoy also expressed confidence that, in time, everything will return to normal. "The greatness of Russian culture and the significance of this forum lie in the fact that Russian culture cannot be canceled. This is one of the biggest mistakes theEuropeans are making today. But time will pass, and everything will return to its rightful place," he concluded.

About the Forum

The 11th St. Petersburg International Forum of United Cultures is being held from September 10 to 13. This year's theme is "Return to Culture – New Opportunities."

The forum is attended by prominent figures in global culture, including directors, artists, writers, musicians, scientists, and entrepreneurs. More than 400 speakers from Russia and abroad are set to participate. The business program includes 11 thematic sections, with a new addition this year: "Art Education."

The forum has been held since 2012. Russian President Vladimir Putin has taken part in it on multiple occasions. The head of state has emphasized culture’s peacemaking role in uniting peoples across political and economic divides, promoting the core values of humanism, equality, and mutual respect.

