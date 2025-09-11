Lost Rubens painting found in Paris mansion

PARIS, September 11. /TASS/. A painting by Peter Paul Rubens, Christ on the Cross, which had been considered lost since 1613, was found in a mansion in Paris, AFP reported.

"The Rubens painting, which has never been seen on the market, is a major discovery for art history, a masterpiece forgotten for centuries," Jean-Pierre Osenat, head of the Osenat auction house, told the news agency.

He noted that the painting is in "very good condition" and will be auctioned on November 30.

"This is a rare and unprecedented discovery that will mark my career as an auctioneer," Osenat added.

The unique find was made during preparations for the sale of one of Paris' mansions. An expert examination confirmed the painting's authenticity. It measures 105.5 by 72.5 centimeters.