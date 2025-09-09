Kremlin spokesman reveals how Putin celebrates his birthdays

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. On his birthday, October 7, Russian President Vladimir Putin usually tries to spend time with his family and also speaks with heads of other states, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS in an interview recorded on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Of course, like everybody else, he celebrates his birthday with his family and friends. But you know that he most often has a `duty-related’ birthday as he uses this [day] to communicate with his counterparts from other countries. Such things happen quite often," the Russian presidential spokesman noted.

Often on his birthdays, Putin holds meetings with his counterparts from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and most foreign leaders congratulate him by phone.

Putin turns 73 on October 7, 2025.

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum took place in Vladivostok from September 3 to 6 under the theme "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity." The forum was organized by the Roscongress Foundation, with TASS as its general information partner.