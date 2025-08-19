Majority of Russians don't want to move to different country — poll

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. The majority (91%) of Russians don't want to leave their home country and move abroad, a survey conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) reveals.

"The overwhelming majority of Russians (91%) are not considering moving to another country to live permanently. For a long time, there has been a strong bond between people and their home country - since 1991. Even periods of relative instability in society could not break this bond," the report says.

Only 6% of respondents said they would like to move, but half of those indicated this was not possible for varying reasons.

On the topic of emigration in general, more than half (59%) of respondents expressed the opinion that one should live in the country where one was born and received an education. A third (33%) believe that you should live where you feel good.

The survey was conducted on July 19 among 1,600 Russians over the age of 18.