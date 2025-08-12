Russia’s anti-terror chief reveals number of terrorist attacks foiled in 2025

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. So far this year, law enforcement agencies have prevented 172 terror attacks in Russia, including nine attacks targeting education organizations, Chairman of the National Antiterrorism Committee (NAC) Alexander Bortnikov who is also Director of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said at a NAC meeting.

"This year, the number of terrorist crimes, mostly targeting critical and social infrastructure or attacks on military servicemen and government officials, has risen considerably. Law enforcement agencies have foiled 172 such terrorist attacks," Bortnikov revealed. Most perpetrators are people who come under the influence of Ukrainian special services or neo-Nazi organizations, he specified.

According to Russia’s anti-terror chief, the share of young people among those implicated in terrorist activities reached 65%, with the number of terror attacks committed by minors steadily rising. Supporters of Columbine and Maniacs Murder Cult, terrorist movements outlawed in Russia, "from among school and college students plotted nine armed attacks on education organizations foiled by law enforcement agencies," Bortnikov reported.

The NAC meeting discussed the implementation of a Complex Plan of Countering the Ideology of Terrorism approved by the Russian president, the Committee’s Information Center specified.