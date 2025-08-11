Russian journalist condemns killing of Al Jazeera reporters in Gaza

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. The death of four Al Jazeera reporters in an Israeli attack on the Gaza Strip is a deliberate and shameless killing of journalists, Vladimir Soloviov, head of the Russian Union of Journalists, told TASS.

"Al Jazeera reporters were inside a press tent located near the main entrance to Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza when it was struck by a projectile. Correspondents Anas al-Sharif and Mohamed Qureiqa, as well as three cameramen died. The Israeli authorities claim that they were targeting Anas al-Sarif, an accredited TV reporter, who allegedly headed a Hamas cell," he said, adding that Israel has said nothing about the other four journalists.

"So, this was a deliberate and cynical killing of journalists. This is unacceptable and outrageous," he stressed.

Earlier, the Qatari TV channel reported the deaths of four of its reporters in Gaza after an Israeli strike. The victims were reporters Anas al-Sharif and Mohamed Qureiqa, as well as cameramen Ibrahim Zaher and Mohammed Noufal. Later, another cameraman from the channel was added to the list of the dead. At the time of the Israeli drone attack, carried out shortly before midnight local time, the journalists were in a tent located at the entrance to Al-Shifa Hospital. The attack killed seven people in all.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army said that it had killed "terrorist Anas Al-Sharif, who posed as a journalist for the Al Jazeera network." According to the Israeli military, he led a Hamas unit and was "responsible for advancing rocket attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops.".