Russia firmly supports reunification of Ukrainian children with their families

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Russia actively promotes the reunification of Ukrainian children with their relatives, and claims to the contrary are a provocation, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said commenting on the anti-Russian campaign by the West and Ukraine on the "children's theme."

"In this case (the statement of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, co-chaired by Canada and Ukraine - TASS) we are dealing with a new provocation and a desperate attempt to refocus public attention on the alleged ‘illegal deportation and forced displacement’ of Ukrainian children. Russia not only does not prevent, but also in every possible way promotes their reunification with their relatives," Zakharova said.

"The necessary work is being conducted through the Commissioner for Children's Rights under the President of the Russian Federation, Maria Lvova-Belova."

According to Zakharova, the absurdity of the "demands" put forward to Russia lies in the fact that a "meaningful response" on the "339 list" was provided on July 23 during the third round of Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul.

"We repeat: 30% of the data from the list has not been confirmed, as a significant part of the children have never been to Russia, are adults, or have already returned to their families," she explained.

"The Ukrainian children who actually ended up in our country are safe under state care in children's institutions. The lives of many were saved because they were evacuated from the war zone."

The diplomat noted that "the Commissioners for the Rights of the Child are actively working to reunite them with their relatives, while politicized statements by various so-called ‘coalitions’ only hinder these efforts," she stressed.

The manifestation of Russophobia and double standards

Zakharova pointed out that the pseudo-advocates of children's rights who issued the August 5 statement have failed to mention several important facts.

"At the talks in Istanbul on July 23, the Ukrainian delegation was given a list of 20 Russian children who are either in Ukraine or have been taken from its territory to Western European countries, including those who signed the aforementioned statement. So now it is the responsibility of these states to provide us with a meaningful response on the Russian ‘list of 20’," the diplomat stressed.

According to her, the authors of the statement also omitted the fact that Ukrainian shelling of Donbass since 2014 has resulted in the deaths of more than 350 children and injuries to at least 1,400.

"They deliberately ignore these atrocities," she stated.

"Thus, the text approved by the so-called international coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children is yet another display of Russophobia and double standards. The statement aims not at helping the children, but at continuing the smear campaign against Russia. The return of minors to their families can only be achieved through depoliticized cooperation of the ombudsmen of those countries genuinely interested in this."