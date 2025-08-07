Man steals ambulance to woo date in Nizhny Novgorod Region

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, August 7. /TASS/. An intoxicated man from the Nizhny Novgorod Region stole an ambulance to impress his date, the Interior Ministry said.

"A 60-year-old local resident with a long criminal record, noticing that the driver of the emergency vehicle was distracted and had left the keys in the ignition, took advantage of the situation and stole the vehicle, wanting to impress the object of his affection by arriving at their date in style," it said in a report.

It said that the medics saw what happened, and called the police, who promptly detained the hijacker. An examination showed that the man was intoxicated. Charges have been filed against him for theft and repeated DUI. The man could face up to five years in prison.