SOLNECHNOGORSK /Moscow Region/, July 16. /TASS/. Pope Leo XIV has received a letter from Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova requesting assistance in returning peaceful Russian citizens from Ukraine, and the Vatican promised Moscow that it would do everything possible to help, Moskalkova told reporters on the sidelines of the Territory of Meanings forum in response to a question from TASS.

"The nuncio in Moscow informed me that the letter had been forwarded to the Pope and that everything possible would be done to convince the other side [Ukraine] to hand over these peaceful citizens to Russia," Moskalkova said.

Earlier, the commissioner reported that 30 residents of Russia’s Kursk Region remained in Ukraine’s Sumy Region. For this reason, she sent a letter to the Pope requesting assistance in securing their return.