Nearly 50% of Russians see family as core traditional value — opinion poll

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Half of Russian citizens (49%) named a strong family, raising children, and respect for elders as the country’s main traditional values, according to a Russian Public Opinion Research Center survey published on the organization’s website.

"A strong family continues to be the absolute priority, consistently ranking first, which confirms its status as the key traditional value. <…> Our compatriots’ views on traditional Russian values are also primarily centered around family. Therefore, family is not just a social institution but the emotional and moral core of collective identity," the study states.

According to the survey results, the majority of the respondents (84%) today consider it important to preserve traditional family values, the culture of motherhood and fatherhood, and to support large families.

It is noted that the second most important value for Russians is patriotic attitudes (34%). "Almost the same significance is given to humanistic principles – love for others, mutual aid, and generosity of spirit; these are not so much political or moral principles as they are traits of the national character. Cultural-religious and national values (religion, art, hard work, sovereignty) are viewed as secondary, serving more as complements to the overall picture," the survey clarifies.

As the study states, two-thirds of the respondents (65%) are ready to follow traditional moral principles, even if they conflict with modern realities. Among the youth, nearly half (45%) disagree with such a viewpoint, while among those aged 40 and older, support reaches 71-75%.

The nationwide VCIOM-Sputnik telephone survey was conducted on June 21, 2025, with 1,600 Russians aged 18 and older participating.