Court approved interim remedies in Yuzhuralzoloto company case

CHELYABINSK, July 3. /TASS/. The Sovetsky District Court adopted interim remedies for the action filed by the Russian Office of General Prosecutor on forfeiting stocks of Yuzhuralzoloto company owned by billionaire Konstantin Strukov, the court’s press service told TASS.

"The court upheld the petition of claimant’s representatives to take interim remedies," a court spokesperson said, without giving details of the petition.

According to the spokesperson, the Office of General Prosecutor requests in the action to forfeit stocks and participation interests in authorized capitals of the Yuzhuralzoloto group as the property obtained through corruption. The court will consider the action on July 8.