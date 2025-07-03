CHISINAU, July 3. /TASS/. An overwhelming majority of Moldovan citizens support maintaining the country's constitutional neutrality and restoring good relations with Russia, which have cooled under President Maia Sandu and her Action and Solidarity Party, according to a poll conducted by the sociological company IMAS.

"Anti-war sentiment in Moldova is very strong, with nearly 80% of respondents supporting maintaining permanent neutrality. An overwhelming majority of poll participants (77%) favors good relations with both Russia and Europe. Only 18% support NATO membership, which Sandu and her party advocate for, while 67% oppose unification with Romania," the study's authors stated at a briefing. The poll, conducted with a representative sample of 1,116 respondents from June 17 to 28, has a margin of error of 3%.

The deterioration of Moldovan-Russian relations began after President Maia Sandu and her ruling Action and Solidarity Party assumed power in 2021. They proceeded to significantly worsen in 2022 when Chisinau aligned itself with anti-Russian sanctions, and dozens of Russian diplomats were expelled. Moscow responded with reciprocal measures. Russian Ambassador to Moldova Oleg Ozerov emphasized that restoring friendship and cooperation with Russia is in Moldova’s own interest, as its businesses have lost markets and access to affordable energy supplies. He noted that hundreds of thousands of Moldovan citizens working in Russia have also faced difficulties.