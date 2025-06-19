Largest protest since declaration of martial law takes place in Kiev

MOSCOW, June 19 /TASS/. About a thousand people have rallied in the heart of Kiev against the actions of Ukraine’s National Agency for Asset Search and Management (NAASM), the Ukrainian edition of Insider reported publishing a video.

The protesters gathered downtown near the entrance to the House of Trade Unions, which was cordoned off by the police.

"We are fighting at the front, while in the rear the state is taking our land and the right to vote!" the demonstrators chant.

Earlier, NAASM head Yelena Duma wrote on Telegram that the agency had submitted to law enforcement agencies an appeal about the improper use of the building, which was seized in 2021 in the case of misappropriation of state property by trade union organizations. It was later transferred to the NAASM under the condition that nearly 90% of the revenues from its use be paid to the state budget. However, until this April, the leaders of the trade union movement participated in the management of the House of Trade Unions.

At first, they tried to open a restaurant in the building, which is one of the symbols of the 2014 Maidan revolution, but later they set up a poker club in its basement. "I am sure that the majority of virtuous trade union members, of whom there are thousands, had no idea that their contributions were used by the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine for the maintenance of a gambling establishment," said Yelena Duma. "Instead of social protection for thousands of union members, they received shady property sales, gaming clubs in historic buildings, and union bosses with millions of dollars in wealth."