MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will present the 2024 Russian Federation National Awards for achievements in science and the arts and meet participants in the Time of Heroes program on Russia Day.

The ceremony of presenting awards will take place in the Grand Kremlin Palace. Awards will be presented for achievements in science and technology, literature and the arts, and humanitarian activity. The President will also present Hero of Labor gold medals, which are awarded for outstanding labor achievements.

In the second part of the day, Putin will meet with participants in the Time of Heroes educational program, which is carried out on the President's instruction by the Higher School of Public Administration of the Russian Presidential of National Academy and Public Administration and based at the Senezh management workshop. "There will be a large substantive conversation," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier.

June 12 was declared a national holiday, the Day of Adoption of the Declaration of State Sovereignty of RSFSR, by a decree of Russian President Boris Yeltsin on June 2, 1994. However, it was officially renamed only on February 1, 2002, when the new Labor Code came into force with all the official public holidays set out.