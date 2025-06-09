Russia’s FSB thwarts numerous attempts to illegally export military equipment

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has prevented 236 attempts to illegally export drones, hardware and components of military equipment since October 2023, an FSB officer said in a video released by the agency.

"The activities that the bodies of the Russian FSB carried out to ensure national security in terms of the non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, their delivery vehicles, arms and military equipment have made it possible to establish control over the situation in this field and prevent it from deteriorating. In particular, 236 attempts to illegally export unmanned aircraft systems, optical equipment, air assets, bearing products, radar systems, chemicals, military gear, special motor vehicles, and metal products, as well as to hand over information on production and repair technologies for weapons and military equipment, have been foiled since October 1, 2023," he specified.

Investigative authorities have launched criminal investigations particularly based on Russian Criminal Code Article 189 ("Illegal Exports"), Article 226.1 ("Smuggling") and Article 275 ("High Treason").