Lionsgate studio plans to resume film distribution in Russia — Variety

NEW YORK, May 14. /TASS/. US media company Lionsgate is set to resume film distribution in Russia, Variety reported citing an informed source.

Lionsgate plans to release the Ana de Armas-led "John Wick" spinoff "Ballerina" on June 5 in Russia through local distributor Atmosfera Kino.

A Lionsgate spokesperson declined comment, though a source familiar with the matter told Variety that the studio intends to "move forward in Russia on a case-by-case basis". This policy shift is attributed to the "passage of time" and changing "sentiment".

According to Variety, there is growing hope within the US film industry that other studios may follow Lionsgate’s lead, especially as international box office returns for American films continue to decline. The publication quoted an unnamed producer attending the Cannes Film Festival saying, "It seems like things are opening. I ran into a lot of Russian buyers on the street yesterday. So, they’re here and ready to do business".

The article also recalled that after the start of the special military operation, major Western film studios and distributors halted operations in Russia. Nevertheless, certain titles continued to see official theatrical releases, while so-called independent production companies - such as A24, Neon, and FilmNation - remained active in the Russian market through partnerships with European distributors. Russia, Variety noted, remains one of the largest European markets for such American studios.