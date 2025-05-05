Record 70% of Russians satisfied with their leisure time, poll shows

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Seven out of ten Russian citizens are currently satisfied with the way they spend their free time, which is a record high for the entire time of observations, according to a survey conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM).

The All-Russian survey was conducted by phone on April 11, 2025, covering 1,600 Russians aged 18 and older.

"Four out of ten Russians have enough free time today, which is the maximum for the entire time of observation. Nevertheless, people usually have little or no free time (6 out of 10)," the results revealed. "All Russians, regardless of gender and age, are mostly satisfied with the way they manage their free time. This year, there are plenty of satisfied people (7 out of 10), more than ever before in the entire history of measurement," the center said.

The availability of free time, the poll showed, is related to age: young people and those of working age are running short of it, while seniors have plenty of time. It is noted that Russians began to lead a more active life. Thus, seven out of ten respondents went out somewhere over the last month, while in 2006 and 2010 only every second respondent did so. Poll participants say they most often go to visit relatives and friends and take visits themselves.

"The reasons why some Russians stay at home and do not spend leisure time actively have shifted over the past 15-20 years. Today, the main reason is lack of time and fatigue, while lack of money became less important. In 2006 and 2010, it was primarily finances that limited people's leisure activities. Among other reasons are lack of desire, little or no leisure offers at the place of residence, as well as the option of "not having anyone to leave the children with," the center specified.

According to the poll, Russians with a good level of income are more likely to have free time (43% compared to 38% of people with a low income), and they are significantly more satisfied with the way they spend it (81% compared to 44% of people with a low income).