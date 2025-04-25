Russian pranksters plan film on calls with Western politicians

YEKATERINBURG, April 25. /TASS/. Bloggers Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov, aka Vovan and Lexus, have plans to make a feature film about how they orchestrate their pranks on Western politicians, the two pranksters told TASS on the sidelines of a two-day youth forum currently underway in Yekaterinburg.

"[We would like to] make a film based on real-life events, our specific stories, calls, and situations. I think it will be very interesting as we only show the result of our activities - conversations as such," Kuznetsov shared. "And conversations come with lots of private stories to them which, once wrapped in a film, would be interesting to audiences. <…> Showing the backstage for arrangements for these conversations [would be fun]: <…> from when the idea is born to the conversation itself and its aftermath," he added.

According to Stolyarov, they will start making the film as soon as they find a director and a scriptwriter. "Combining politics and humor will be a tough task. This should be people from a team of professionals who would be well-versed in both fields," he explained.

The two bloggers also shared plans to make pranks on people who have fled Russia since the special military operation began. "For this, too, is quite a promising and entertaining topic," Kuznetsov said in answering questions about their plans and potential prank targets.

The 2nd Youth Forum, titled Russia and the West: Global Confrontation. Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow, which kicked off in Yekaterinburg on Thursday is discussing the global confrontation between Russia and the West, including international security issues and other current challenges.