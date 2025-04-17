Russia to showcase Felix Umarov's Alexander Pushkin biopic at Beijing Film Festival

BEIJING, April 17. /TASS/. Russia is to feature director Felix Umarov’s 2024 historical drama "The Poet" at the 15th Beijing International Film Festival, festival representatives said.

According to the festival’s program, "The Poet" has been chosen for the festival's "Forward Future" section, which includes a total of 15 international films, including entries from Germany, the United States, and Japan.

Over 1,700 films from more than 100 countries and regions will be shown during the Beijing International Film Festival on April 18-26. The festival's main "Tiantan Award" will see contenders from China, Hong Kong, Belgium, Germany, Norway, Turkey, Switzerland, and Japan, as well as six international co-productions, compete in multiple categories.

This year the jury will include Chinese director Jiang Wen, British filmmaker David Yates of the "Harry Potter" franchise, American actress Joan Chen, Chinese actress Ni Ni, Swiss actor Vincent Perez, and Hong Kong art director Tim Yip.

The Beijing International Film Festival has been held annually since 2011 under the patronage of the Beijing municipal government, China Film Group, and a number of other institutions. Russian films maintain a strong presence at the festival. Past festivals have resulted in $5-6 billion distribution deals being closed.