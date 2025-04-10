Serebrennikov's film about Dr. Mengele to have premiere at Cannes Festival

PARIS, April 10. /TASS/. Kirill Serebrennikov's feature film Disappearance about Nazi criminal doctor Josef Mengele will have its premiere at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, Thierry Fremaux, the festival’s general director, said at a press conference.

Mengele is portrayed by German actor August Diehl, who previously played the role of Woland in Mikhail Lokshin's film The Master and Margarita (2023).

Serebrennikov has frequently participated in the Cannes Film Festival. Last year, his film Limonov: The Ballad of Russian writer Eduard Limonov (1943-2020) was a part of the program, and in 2022, the biopic Tchaikovsky's Wife was shown there.

The 78th Cannes Film Festival will be held from May 13 to 24. Famous French actress Juliette Binoche was appointed to chair the jury this year. The honorary Palme d'Or will be awarded to 81-year-old American actor Robert De Niro for his lifetime contribution to the development of cinema. His creative career began in the 1960s, and he has acted in 110 films.