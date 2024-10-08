Nuclear power plant construction in Kazakhstan supported by 71.12% of voters

ASTANA, October 8. /TASS/. The construction of a nuclear power plant (NPP) in Kazakhstan was supported by 71.12% of voters in the referendum held on October 6, the Central Referendum Commission reported at a briefing on the results of the vote.

Thus, 5,561,937 people out of 12,284,487 voters registered on the lists voted in favor of the construction of the nuclear power plant in the country and 2,045,271 voters were against it, the commission said.

At the same time, the turnout reached 63.66%, while the total number of voters was 7,820,204.

The referendum on the construction of a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan was held on October 6. In total, more than 10,000 polling stations were open on the day of voting, including 59 locations abroad. The referendum was recognized as valid as more than 50% of eligible voters participated. In order for a decision to be made on a question submitted to a referendum, it must be supported by more than half of the citizens who voted.

Head of the observer mission of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), First Deputy Secretary General of the CIS Leonid Anfimov said earlier that the referendum on the NPP construction in Kazakhstan was held in accordance with the law and was organized at a high level.